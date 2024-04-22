Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay: unwind at this picture-perfect resort

If you are looking for beautiful beachside peace and relaxation, the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay is hard to beat. Staff here have a permanent genuine smile and nothing is too big an ask.

If you'd like a golf buggy to pick you up for dinner to shield you from the sun, or desire the inside scoop from the waiter on how a dish is made and whether it is traditional, they are all willing to share stories and inspiration.

The room

(Image credit: Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay)

I stayed in a stunning Premier Ocean Villa, meaning I had panoramic views of the ocean whether I was strolling around my private Balinese courtyard heaving with bright red hibiscus flowers among other lush flora and fauna, or doing lengths in my pristine private pool.

After a day of exploring, it was perfect to linger in my large incredibly comfortable bed, lie in the sun on one of the loungers, or laze on the plush seating inside and out.

The bathroom exudes luxury from the pearly tiled walls and flooring to the richness of natural wood and a freestanding bath overlooking my garden equipped with an outdoor shower. Bespoke bathroom products are made with essential oils cleverly capturing the magical scents of Bali.

I couldn't resist leaving the doors open to let nature in via the sounds of birdsong and the ocean waves. Room types vary to accommodate everyone from solo travellers to large families.

Food and drink

(Image credit: Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay)

It should not be surprising given the location that fresh seafood and fish, alongside local produce, starred on the menu at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay.

At the Sundara restaurant, foodies can sample everything from grilled lobster tail to chorizo iberico, sorghum and much more. And in my favourite restaurant, the traditional Balinese-inspired Jala, grilled jumbo sweet tiger prawns, ginger torch shallot relish and steamed young papaya coconut salad are just some of the examples of the delights on the menu. One particular highlight is the mouth-watering wok-fried beef with aubergine, sambal and Bali lime leaf.

Another favourite spot for a light lunch was Alu restaurant, a casual beachside affair serving dishes such as Tasmanian salmon tataki, perfect to pair with a fresh coconut.

Serving freshly cooked Asian and Western cuisine is Taman Wantilan, a fabulous open-plan kitchen. The pudding buffet here was immense, and I couldn't leave without trying the local classic bubur injin, sweet black rice topped with fresh mango and coconut flesh.

At Telu bar, sustainable cocktails and mocktails make the resort's innovative mixology charitable, with proceeds supporting three local charities.

Excursions

(Image credit: Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay)

One of the ways to be entwined with the local culture is to do as they do and visit the fish market to find the freshest fish.

The chef takes a group of guests to experience the bustling market as he points out the varieties and gives an idea of what locals pay, as well as how they'd cook it. You then return to the resort to watch a cooking demonstration using the just-bought fish.

You can even go a step further on a half-day excursion with a local fisherman in his boat.

If you're in the mood for some mixology, Telu Bar offers classes showing you modern recipes as well as ancient local techniques such as arak, or Balinese rice wine, taste-testing as you go, of course.

Culture vultures can write their name in Aksara, the Balinese script, romantics can go on a sunset cruise, and sports enthusiasts can hike, bike or raft.

However, my favourite activity was the Bali blessing. Here, I dressed in local attire and received a blessing in a sacred environment with the priest, amid a bounty of traditional flowers.

The spa

The spa is definitely a highlight at this resort, and travellers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to treatments.

The first indulgent treatment I had was the two-hour Celestial Light Ritual; where my senses were cocooned in soothing essential oils, relaxing shades of light and colour while I lay on a bed of crushed quartz crystals receiving a massage with what felt like healing hands. Another two-hour treatment was Baru Detox treatment which smothered my body with a deliciously scented oil, followed by the application of natural, toxin-releasing powders, then a Vichy shower via coloured beams of light, followed by a massage.

I also had a 3D body scan which analyses body composition and posture, a wonderful one-to-one Pilates class – which I was delighted to note incorporated a reformer machine – and additionally a session of cellulite smoothing via Venus Freeze Revolutionary Technology, and a haircut.

But this wasn't your typical haircut. Instead, I had what is known as an invisible haircut, using a technique created by renowned hairdresser Rossano Ferretti. It removes less hair than conventional cutting, and seamlessly followed the natural rhythm of my hair, leaving a flawless finish.

The verdict

The joy of flinging open your door to reveal an astoundingly beautiful sunset before a dip in the pool, followed by authentic Balinese food centring on fresh, local ingredients never gets boring.

With well-thought-out excursions and spa treatments, a stay at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay means you can do as little or as much as you like. And whether you want to stay within the resort or explore the nearby Jimbaran village, you'll feel immersed in island life.

Yasemen Kaner-White was a guest at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay. Room rates start at £550 or 11,000,000 Indonesian rupiah (IDR) per night for a one-bedroom garden villa. Rates for a Premier Ocean Villa start at £1,170 or 23,500,000 IDR per night.