London’s best ice-skating rinks
Top places for a seasonal slide at a Christmas rink in the capital
The Christmas lights are up and London’s festive outdoor ice rinks have re-opened. There’s something twinklingly magical about skating outside on a dark, wintry afternoon or evening – whether you’re letting loose some swizzles and spins or hugging the barrier while your kids slide by. Here are our top places to book your spot on the ice this Christmas:
Glide At Battersea Power Station
Set against the backdrop of the power station’s iconic chimneys, Glide is one of the city’s “most atmospheric open-air rinks”, said David Ellis in London’s The Standard. And it also has a skate trail that “offers the best views of the Thames”. There’s live music, “private igloos” to hire, a helter-skelter to whoosh down, and a covered bar from where you can watch “skaters whizz by” and marvel at the “towering Christmas tree” in the middle of the rink.
Until 4 January; glidebatterseapowerstation.co.uk
The Queen’s House Ice Rink
Back after a year’s break, “South London’s only outdoor ice rink” is a spectacular option, said Amy Houghton in Time Out. It’s right in front of Greenwich’s “grand” Queen’s House, “one of London’s prettiest Unesco World Heritage Sites”. After your session, you can warm up with some “seasonal food and drink” at the Zero Degrees restaurant next to the rink.
Until 4 January; thequeenshouseicerink
Skate at Leicester Square
This brand new rink couldn’t get much more central, said Samuel Hopkins in Secret London. There are 45-minute sessions on offer every 15 minutes from 10am to 10pm, so you can “spin around the ice” before going for a “potter” around Leicester Square Christmas Market.
Until 4 January; skateleicestersquare.co.uk
ICE at Bussey Rooftop Bar
This Peckham film club rooftop bar “brings cinema joy throughout summer” but transforms into a “festive haven” in mid-November, said Olivia Emily in Country & Town House. There are “glittering lights, seasonal tunes” and “cosy decor”. Next to the ice rink, there’s a heated bar with “plenty of on-theme tipples” like boozy hot chocolate and “zesty winter spritzes”. Best of all, there are “360-degree views of London’s showstopping skyline”.
Until 1 January; busseyrooftopbar.com
Skate at Somerset House
The ice rink at Somerset House, with its “enormous Christmas tree”, has been a festive fixture for over two decades, rightfully cementing its reputation as “one of London’s best winter attractions”, said Rebecca McCulloch in MyLondon. It attracts over 250,000 visitors each year, and the “beautifully lit 18th-century courtyard” makes an “unrivalled backdrop” for the skating and the food and drink stalls.
Until 11 January; somersethouse.org.uk
