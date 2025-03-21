The Nici hotel: a touch of Miami on Bournemouth beach

Luxury seaside venue is perfect for a weekend break on the south coast

The garden of the Nici hotel
The Nici: 'more like south-east Florida than the south coast of England'
(Image credit: The Nici Hotel)



With the British weather notoriously unreliable, it is comforting to know that you can escape the grey skies with a trip to Bournemouth's Nici hotel. Perched on the top of West Cliff, the Nici offers sweeping views over the sea, but inside it feels more like southeast Florida than the south coast of England.

A recent £25 million refurbishment has transformed the town's old Savoy into a fresh Miami-themed hotel and spa, the creation of entrepreneur and hotelier Nicolas Roach. Think candy pinks, flamingos and Che Guevara painted on Cuban cigar moulds. Art inspired by the likes of Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol line the walls, and the upholstery is something to behold.

