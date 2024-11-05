The Biltmore Mayfair review: a quintessential slice of luxury London

This swanky retreat in Grosvenor Square blends old-world glamour with modern comforts

Biltmore Hotel exterior view
The high-end hotel is right in the heart of Mayfair
(Image credit: Biltmore Hotel)
By
published

Checking in at The Biltmore, a high-end hotel right in the heart of Mayfair, central London, does make one feel awfully fancy. Arriving via the gorgeous gardens of Grosvenor Square, my partner and I oohed and aahed at the imposing marble, opulent chandeliers and old-world glamour of the hotel lobby.

In comparison to our surroundings, we were woefully underdressed. This fact was thrown into sharper relief as we passed a devastatingly attractive group. They were dressed for a wedding, which we realised when we accidentally photo-bombed the bride and groom as we approached the reception desk. Check-in was completed to a background chorus of "mazel tovs" as the happy couple partied with their guests, which felt like a rather auspicious start to our stay.

