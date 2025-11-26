The East Wing at Allianz Stadium Twickenham: a refined yet relaxed rugby-viewing venue

To step into The East Wing at Allianz Stadium Twickenham is to cross a subtle threshold. There is a marked difference from the hustle and bustle of fans outside, as you’re ushered into an elegant space that feels polished and calm.

Conversations flow easily, but you’re certain to catch a ripple of excitement as guests stream in with England rugby shirts and chat about everything from players like Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum, to tactics and strategy. But this is all part of the wider tapestry of the day. Here, rugby and hospitality work hand in hand.

Why visit?

The East Wing is a luxurious hospitality experience with a relaxed, contemporary feel. The decor throughout is modern and warm, with pops of vibrant green and soft greys, ambient lighting, varied seating options and open-plan spaces.

Location is key, and this is a hospitality suite in an enviable position. It allows quick and easy access to the stadium by connected doors leading to the stands, meaning you’re never more than two minutes away from your seat. It also means you can avoid the typical bottlenecks of crowds, and truly enjoy the experience.

But a day at The East Wing isn’t only about rugby – though that offering is particularly enticing. Instead, you can expect an afternoon that builds anticipation before kick-off, offers a relaxing space at half-time, and the chance to unwind after the match. It’s a memorable upgrade to a standard match ticket, promising a day out to savour.

Eating and drinking

The food and drink offering at The East Wing is thoughtfully curated. When we visit, it is being handled by Sticks’n’Sushi, a smart Japanese-Danish dining experience. Throughout the day, beautifully presented canapés are served, giving the experience an immediate lift. Some of the standouts include kinoko korokke: warm mushroom croquettes with truffle dust, spicy tuna maki, and tsukune chilli chicken meatballs with a teriyaki sauce. The post-match tea of chicken karaage – deep-fried chicken bites – is also a real treat. It’s definitely designed for people who enjoy sushi, but dining options change depending on the match, and other cuisines are sometimes available.

Circulating staff ensure the selection of food is flowing throughout the afternoon, keeping the atmosphere social and easy. It has the feel of restaurant dining, with a polish that doesn’t align with typical ideas of stadium food.

Drinks are plentiful and replenished frequently. Whispering Angel rosé is served throughout the day, while classic cocktails like passionfruit martinis and strawberry daiquiris are never far away. Chilled beer, cider and Guinness are also available from the two main bars for those who want a cold pint. Staff are attentive, and if you’d like something in particular to drink, all you have to do is ask and it will be delivered straight to your table. For the match itself, drinks are promptly decanted into plastic cups so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Things to do

While the live rugby match is, of course, the main event of the day, The East Wing provides numerous ways to enjoy your time here outside the 80 minutes of game play.

The spacious lounge areas provide the chance to unwind and relax, soaking up the atmosphere before heading to nearby seats with a stellar view. Depending on the event, The East Wing also offers pre-match punditry and question-and-answer sessions with former players. Such extras allow both die-hard rugby fans and curious observers to gain insight into the behind-the-scenes action.

We were fortunate enough to have a pitch-side tour, allowing us to immerse ourselves in the action as the players warmed up and spectators made their way to their seats. The atmosphere was electric, and it was the ideal way to prepare for the game ahead.

Large TV screens are positioned throughout the area, meaning you’ll never miss a moment of the all-important action if you need to step away from your seat. These are also available during the intervals, and flick away to other matches in progress across the league.

Whether it’s spirited conversation at the bar, group gatherings over a table of food, or a zone to simply lock into the game, this is a venue that is equally suitable for a family day out or corporate entertainment.

The verdict

With an excellent food and drink offering, attentive service and a relaxed atmosphere, The East Wing at Allianz Stadium Twickenham is a hospitality experience sure to enhance any rugby match day. Although this kind of experience comes at a price, the hospitality suite does everything to make the cost worthwhile, and create a memorable day out.

Rebekah Evans was a guest of The East Wing at Allianz Stadium Twickenham