Yazz Collective hotel review: beachside bliss on the Turquoise Coast

Switch off from everyday stress in this exclusive beach resort, accessible only by boat, on Turkey's southwestern coast

View of beach and restaurant at Yazz Collective hotel, Turkey, at dusk
(Image credit: Yazz Collective)
By
published
in the week recommends

Zooming across the water and around the rocky headland in a speedboat, the early-morning start and four-hour flight recede into the distance as fast as the quay you've just come from. The speedboat trip is the second, shorter stage of the airport transfer, which starts more conventionally on four wheels on land, taking about an hour from Dalaman, the closest airport.

Why stay here? 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Turkey Hotel Review
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸