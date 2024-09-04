Colin from Accounts, season two: an 'absolute joy to watch'
The second series of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall's hit TV comedy is 'every bit as good as the first'
Forget giant marketing budgets, sometimes all you need to create the "buzziest" show on TV is a "small border terrier called Colin who has wheels for back legs", said James Jackson in The Times.
That's the premise behind "Colin from Accounts" – an Australian comedy about the "will-they-won't-they" friendship of Gordon and Ash, scripted by and starring real-life couple Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall.
The duo were brought together in season one when bar-owner Gordon ran over a dog after medical student Ash flashed her nipple at him. But the cute border terrier wasn't the only reason the show became an instant "word-of-mouth hit": quite simply, it was "funny", with a "whack of relatable honesty" as the "tentative couple squabbled like young modern couples actually do". Now, the second season has arrived and thankfully it's "every bit as good as the first".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Everything that made it great is back", agreed Lucy Mangan in The Guardian, and the latest episodes are "shaping up to be better than ever". The action picks up a few weeks after the end of season one, when Ash and Gordon, on the verge of breaking up, give Colin away to a new family. Now, the couple are back together and trying to get their beloved dog back.
Dyer and Brammall remain the "perfect foils for each other" and are both "equally compelling" to watch, delivering "sarcastic one-liners" and "bruising truths". And the supporting characters are outstanding: Ash's "superbly toxic mother" Lynelle (Helen Thomson) and her "magnificently creepy" boyfriend are a "transcendently awful" pair.
No longer focusing on the age gap between Ash and Gordon as the main source of laughs, the second series explores the issues that threaten to "drive the cohabiting couple apart", said Jasper Rees in The Telegraph, from Ash's neuroses to Gordon's porn habit.
While "not every episode is as strong as the others", added James Hibbs in Radio Times, there isn't a single one that "misses the mark". "Colin from Accounts" is a "consistently funny eight-episode binge" that makes for "perfect easy watching of an evening".
All in all, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian, season two effortlessly maintains the "bonding banter, aggressive sniping and real emotion" that made the first series so successful. "The result, as before, is a masterclass in writing and an absolute joy to watch."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
South Korea's deepfake porn crisis
The Explainer President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a crackdown but is a wider issue being ignored?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'This one's a sizzler'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is Prince Harry planning a royal comeback?
In the Spotlight Duke of Sussex looking to repair relationship with King Charles and 'rehabilitate' his image back in UK
By The Week Staff Published
-
One great cookbook: 'Truly Mexican'
The Week Recommends A cookbook that will teach you the bones of one of the world's great cuisines
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Bad Ischl: discover the sleepy salt-mining town's cultural side
The Week Recommends Explore this Austrian town, the first rural Alpine destination to be crowned a European Capital of Culture
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Stout revival: a new chapter for the dark beer
The Week Recommends The dark beer has shaken off its 'rugby lad' image and is appealing to a wider demographic
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Mohammed Sami: After the Storm – a 'cunning' and 'highly intelligent' show
The Week Recommends The Iraqi artist brings 14 of his 'exhilarating' works to Blenheim Palace
By The Week UK Published
-
Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
By The Week UK Published
-
Kneecap: 'ballsy and brave' Irish-language music biopic
The Week Recommends 'Riotous' Belfast-set comedy about a real-life hip of trio is 'one hell of a laugh'
By The Week UK Published
-
5 riveting books to take you through September
The Week Recommends A return to Dublin and the Rooneyverse, plus a peek at some Trump family history
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in September, from 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to 'Megapolis'
The Week Recommends Tim Burton's undead sequel, an insane Francis Ford Coppola epic and a new Dreamworks animation
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published