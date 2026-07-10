Penelope Keith obituary: peerless star of two beloved sitcoms

Keith’s talent for portraying lovable snobs in The Good Life and To The Manor Born won her legions of fans

By
Published
A black and white close-up of Penelope Keith as Margo Leadbetter in a scene from The Good Life
(Image credit: Don Smith / Radio Times / Getty Images)

Penelope Keith, who has died aged 86, became one of the most famous faces in Britain in the 1970s, owing to her roles in two of the most beloved TV comedies of their era.

In “The Good Life”, she was Margo Leadbetter, the haughty, bossy social climber who lives next door to Tom and Barbara Good (Richard Briers and Felicity Kendal).Elegantly dressed and immaculately coiffed, Margo is horrified when the Goods decide to become self-sufficient and turn their suburban garden into a smallholding. “This sort of thing simply does not go on in Surbiton,” she says, at the sight of their new pigsty. Yet Margo and her more easygoing husband Jerry (Paul Eddington) remain on good terms with their often hapless neighbours.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK