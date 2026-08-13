Possession: Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in powerful Jamaica-set drama

Sky Atlantic’s gothic thriller grapples with important questions

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Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Possession
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Possession
(Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

“Like many a gothic thriller”, “Possession” on Sky Atlantic “is set around a creepy old house”, said Barbara Ellen in The Observer. The difference is that this one stands on the site of a former slave plantation in Jamaica. Its owner has died and has cut his only son, Oliver (Jonny Lee Miller), out of his will, and left his £50m estate to a near stranger – a local named Cudjoe East (Sheldon Shepherd).

British lawyer Claudia (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is sent out by her firm to resolve the situation, partly because she has a Jamaican mother. She assumes that Cudjoe will turn out to be a simple fraudster, but things turn out to be stranger than anticipated.

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