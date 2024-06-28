Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials – an 'engaging' documentary

The actor delves into the chilling history behind witch hunts

Suranne Jones standing in front of a hawthorn tree, Burnley, Lancashire.
Jones has always been fascinated by witches
By
published

Suranne Jones thinks it's about time the term "witch trials" got a "rebrand". Given that the bulk of people executed were of course women, not witches, she argues their plight should be renamed. 

"She's right but I can't see it happening," said Carol Midgley in The Times. "'Women trials' doesn't have quite the same touristy ring."

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

