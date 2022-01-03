Classic BlackBerry devices will stop working normally on Jan. 4

Get ready to say goodbye to your classic BlackBerry phone (that is, of course, if you haven't already).

As of Tuesday, legacy services for BlackBerry devices will cease, meaning any device running classic BlackBerry software "will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the company said, per USA Today. BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry Playbook OS 2.1 and earlier will all be affected. The company's Android-based smartphones, however, "will continue to function normally," reports Axios.

BlackBerry initially revealed the software shutdown in the fall of last year, but reminded users in December of the Jan. 4 end date. BlackBerry phones "were once status symbols among celebrities and CEOs," writes NBC News, before peaking in 2012 and falling from grace thereafter, as mobile technology pivoted away from the external-keyboard design. Now, in lieu of phones, the company focuses on providing security software for enterprises and governments.

So long, old friend.