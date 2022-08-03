Monica Lewinsky has a suggestion for another song lyric Beyoncé should change

As long as Beyoncé is tweaking song lyrics, Monica Lewinsky has a request.

After Beyoncé confirmed she would change a recently released song to remove ableist language, Lewinsky suggested the singer should make another tweak.

"Uhmm, while we're at it... #Partition," Lewinsky tweeted.

She was referring to Beyoncé's 2013 song "Partition," which references former President Bill Clinton's affair with Lewinsky with the lyrics, "He popped all my buttons, he ripped my blouse. He Monica Lewinski'd all on my gown."

This wasn't Lewinsky's first time taking issue with the lyric. She wrote in Vanity Fair in 2014, "Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd.'"

Lewinsky defended her request for the change amid criticism from Beyoncé fans, who questioned why she refers to herself as a "rap song muse" in her Twitter bio. "Because learning to laugh about things which hurt or humiliated me is how I survived," she tweeted. She also clarified she hasn't reached out to Beyoncé to request the change, and when asked why she was focusing on Beyoncé over other artists who have referenced her in songs, she shot back, "Because. there. was. an. article. about. her. (not them). changing. lyrics. on. my. TL."

Beyoncé has already made multiple tweaks to her new album Renaissance since its release last week. In addition to removing the word "spaz" amid criticism that this is an offensive term, she also removed a sample from the song "Milkshake" after the artist, Kelis, accused her of "theft."