Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up

Live from Page Six ... it's the end of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship.

The comedian and the reality star have broken up after nine months of dating, according to reports from multiple outlets including E! News and Page Six. "The long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," a source told Page Six. Davidson has recently been filming a movie in Australia as Kardashian remains in Los Angeles.

Kardashian began dating Davidson after hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and sharing a kiss with him during an Aladdin sketch. On Hulu's The Kardashians, she later recalled that "when we kissed in [a] scene, it was just a vibe," and she says she texted Davidson after the show.

"I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him,'" she said. "I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there … I was just basically DTF.'"

The relationship came after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, after seven years of marriage in February 2021. West repeatedly publicly attacked Davidson for dating his estranged wife, including by sharing a controversial claymation video depicting himself burying the comedian and holding his severed head. He also threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's a--" in a song.

Davidson received multiple tattoos dedicated to Kardashian and her children during their relationship, and in March, she revealed he also had her name branded on his body.

"He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up," Kardashian said, "and I just wanted it there like a scar on me.'"