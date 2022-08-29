Apple show halts production in Baltimore after shooting threat

An Apple TV+ series starring Natalie Portman has halted production in Baltimore after producers were reportedly threatened with a shooting.

The show, Lady in the Lake, paused production after "locals" told producers they would come back and "shoot someone" if filming on Park Avenue didn't stop, police confirmed to Variety and The Los Angeles Times.

They also allegedly told producers they would "allow the production to continue" if they were paid $50,000. After receiving the shooting threat, the "leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location," the Baltimore Police Department told the Times.

Lady in the Lake stars Portman as a journalist investigating an unsolved murder in 1960s Baltimore, and filming began in April. It's based on the novel by Laura Lippman and was originally set to star Lupita Nyong'o before she exited the project and was replaced by Moses Ingram. Portman is also producing.

Production company Endeavor Content in a statement to Deadline said a driver on the production "was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun," on Friday afternoon before the cast and crew arrived. Endeavor added that the suspects fled the location.

"We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing," the studio said, thanking police "for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities."