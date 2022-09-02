Comedian Tiffany Haddish sued for child sexual abuse

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has been hit with a lawsuit as she faces shocking claims of child sexual abuse.

An anonymous woman and her brother have sued the Girls Trip star, claiming Haddish and comedian Aries Spears recruited them to appear in sexually suggestive skits while they were underage, The Daily Beast reports.

The lawsuit reportedly alleges that when the plaintiff, Jane Doe, was 14, Haddish and Spears recruited her for a video shoot that required her to mimic a clip of a group of people "moaning and making sexual noises" while eating a sandwich "in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio."

"Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning," the lawsuit alleges, adding that Jane was "physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable." She was allegedly paid $100 for the shoot.

In a separate incident, the lawsuit alleges Haddish recruited Jane's 7-year-old brother, identified as John Doe, for a video called ​"Through a Pedophile's Eyes" that was uploaded to the comedy website Funny or Die. In it, Haddish reportedly plays John's guardian, while Spears plays a pedophile.

According to The Daily Beast, the video depicts Spears leering at the child, massaging oil on him, and pouring water on his feet while John is nude in the bath. It also reportedly zooms in suggestively on the child's butt and crotch and shows him playing "with a train in a manner that suggests phallic masturbation," per the report.

The lawsuit accuses Haddish and Spears of "intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor" and seeks damages. Haddish's attorney in a statement to TMZ called the allegations "meritless" and the lawsuit "frivolous."