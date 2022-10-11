Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of Gavin Newsom, to testify in Weinstein trial

The California sexual assault trial of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein will feature testimony from the wife of the state's current governor.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) wife, is set to testify against Weinstein in his Los Angeles trial, jury selection for which began on Monday, The New York Times reports.

Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and actress, spoke out about an encounter with Weinstein in a HuffPost essay in 2017, in which she said she believes "every single word" of what had been reported about his sexual misconduct because she had "similar" experiences.

"I was naive, new to the industry, and didn't know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend," Siebel Newsom wrote at the time.

Weinstein is facing charges in Los Angeles in connection with the alleged assaults of five women. In a statement to Deadline, Siebel Newsom's attorney said she was "sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap" and will testify "in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors."

Weinstein is already jailed after being convicted of rape in New York and sentenced to 23 years in prison. In August, though, he was granted an appeal of his conviction.