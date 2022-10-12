John Candy's family gives Ryan Reynolds access to home video for new documentary: 'Expect tears'

John Candy is getting his own documentary courtesy of Ryan Reynolds — and it sounds like fans are in for a tear-jerker.

The Deadpool star has announced his production company, Maximum Effort, is making a documentary about the life of legendary actor and comedian John Candy.

"Expect tears," Reynolds tweeted.

Candy, star of classic comedies like Planes, Trains And Automobiles and Spaceballs, died from a heart attack in 1994 at age 43. He had two children, Christopher and Jennifer, both of whom are on board with the film. In fact, Reynolds' representative confirmed to People the Candy family "is giving Maximum Effort access to his archive and home video footage."

Christopher Candy tweeted a heart in response to Reynolds' announcement, while Jennifer Candy tweeted that she's "looking forward to working on this with them and our family," adding, "This project is in great hands." Actor Colin Hanks is also working on the documentary, Reynolds said.

Reynolds has previously spoken about his administration for Candy, who like the Deadpool actor was from Canada. In 2019, on the anniversary of Candy's death, Reynolds tweeted out a montage of classic moments from the comedian's films, celebrating the "comedic genius and Canadian hero."

Reynolds also spoke on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction about having an "obsession" with Candy growing up, noting he even paid tribute to him in Deadpool by including a replica of a book that Candy's character reads in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

"I don't think anyone's ever actually seen on camera," Reynolds said, "but it's just those little things that you try to never forget those people that have helped you grow you where you are."