eBay bans Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes after hit Netflix series

If you're planning to dress as a character from a Netflix show this Halloween, it would probably be best to stick to Stranger Things.

eBay is removing listings for Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes from its platform following the success of Netflix's new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, BuzzFeed News reports. A spokesperson for the online auction site told BuzzFeed that these costumes violate its violence and violent criminals policy, which states, "Listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts, are not allowed."

Monster has been a massive hit for Netflix, becoming the streamer's second-biggest English language show behind only Stranger Things. A mask of actor Evan Peters' portrayal of Dahmer, who murdered 17 people, is among the costume items that popped up on eBay.

But the show has also drawn criticism, including from the families of Dahmer's victims. Eric Perry, whose cousin was murdered by Dahmer, tweeted that his family was "pissed" about the show, writing, "It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?" Rita Isbell, whose brother was murdered by Dahmer, also wrote for Insider that "Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it," adding, "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed."

Simone Biles was among those to condemn the idea of dressing up like a real serial killer for Halloween, tweeting, "I'm just gon go head and say it, put the Jeffrey Dahmer costumes back in the closet. We ain't having it!!!!!!"