Wonder Woman 3 reportedly dead as new DC bosses mull major changes

Have we seen the last of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman?

A third Wonder Woman film from director Patty Jenkins is no longer moving forward at DC, according to a bombshell report from The Hollywood Reporter, which suggests this may be the first of several major changes at the studio.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were recently hired to oversee the DC franchise, and the Reporter describes how a "potentially messy transition period" is in store as the new bosses prepare to take the reins.

Although their plans are in flux, they apparently don't fit with a previously announced Wonder Woman 3 that would bring back Jenkins and Gadot, at least not the current version of it. The Reporter says this project is "considered dead in its current incarnation."

But that's not all, as the Reporter discusses rumblings that Gunn and Safran could also decide to reset the entire DC universe and start from scratch — meaning the series of interconnected films that began with 2013's Man of Steel may soon end. In fact, there are reportedly discussions about having Jason Momoa portray a new character, Lobo, going forward instead of Aquaman. Meanwhile, another Superman movie for Henry Cavill is reportedly not set in stone, despite the actor making a long-awaited return as the character in October's Black Adam.

If a full DC reboot does happen, 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 could end up being the final appearance of Gadot's Wonder Woman, even though the actress tweeted just one day ago that she "can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

More is likely to be revealed in the coming months by Gunn and Safran, who are reportedly meeting next week with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. But like Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson once said, it's clear the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.