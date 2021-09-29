Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he is cancer-free: 'I feel so blessed'

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus on Wednesday delivered the news he — and his fans — were waiting to hear: the musician is cancer-free.

Hoppus, 49, announced in June that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and had been undergoing chemotherapy. On his social media accounts Wednesday, Hoppus shared that he "just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Going forward, Hoppus said he will have to get scans every six months, adding, "it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."