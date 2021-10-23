Halyna Hutchins' husband says she 'inspired us all with her passion and vision'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband, Mike Hutchins, praised his late wife in his first statement since her death on the set of the movie Rust, saying her "legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words."

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was accidentally shot on Thursday when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set. Hutchins, the film's director of photography, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting, and on Friday was released from the hospital.

On Friday night, Mike Hutchins tweeted a photo of his wife and their 8-year-old son with the caption, "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

Baldwin is cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and said in a statement on Friday that there are "no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours."