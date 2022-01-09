2022 Golden Globes winners announced following private ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes on Sunday night, releasing the list on social media following a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

On the Musical or Comedy side, Hacks won Best Television Series, while its star Jean Smart won Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series. West Side Story won Best Picture and the musical's star Rachel Zegler took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture award. Andrew Garfield won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for his turn in Tick, Tick ... Boom!

In the Drama categories, Succession won Best Television Series and The Power of the Dog won Best Motion Picture. Succession's Jeremy Strong earned the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series award, and Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series statuette. Will Smith won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for his turn in King Richard, while Nicole Kidman won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Other winners include The Underground Railroad for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Encanto for Best Motion Picture, Animated; and Japan's Drive My Car for Best Picture, Foreign Language.

Last year, it was reported that there were no Black members of the HFPA, and critics accused the organization of several ethical lapses. Amid the controversy, NBC said it would not air the ceremony, and on Thursday, the HFPA announced this year's awards show would be private and not livestreamed. No celebrities attended the event.

Variety reports that during Sunday's ceremony, HFPA President Helen Hoehne said the organization is "going to be outspoken about what we're learning and challenge others to join us with members from more than 50 countries. We have a unique place in the awards universe."