Video games to play in the fall, from 'Starfield' to 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder'

An already excellent year for video games is about to be taken to the next level. As the holiday season approaches, the next few months are packed with one AAA title after another, including long-awaited sequels and an original RPG that could be a game of the year contender. These are the most anticipated new video games you won't want to miss this fall:

'Starfield' (Sept. 6)

September is getting off to a big start with one of the most anticipated games of the year — and possibly the decade. From the developer behind "The Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" comes Bethesda's first new franchise in over 25 years, the role-playing game "Starfield," which you can think of as "Skyrim" in space. It allows players to control a fully customizable protagonist, who joins a group of space explorers known as Constellation ("like NASA meets Indiana Jones," director Todd Howard says), and its massive open world features over 1,000 planets that players can visit. But "Starfield" is exclusive to Windows and Xbox, so PlayStation fans are about to experience some serious FOMO.

'Mortal Kombat 1' (Sept. 19)

Ready to test your might? The fighting game franchise famous for its bloody fatalities returns with this reboot following up 2019's "Mortal Kombat 11." Players are introduced to a brand new world created by Liu Kang that features "reimagined" versions of the franchise's characters, according to the developer. New additions to the series include Kameo Fighters, who can assist players during fights and are selected separately from the main roster. There's also a new single-player mode called Invasion, where gamers progress through a "board game-like map," per PlayStation. Play it with a roll of quarters in your pocket for the full throwback experience.

'Payday 3' (Sept. 21)

The long wait for a third "Payday" game is about to finally pay off. In this new installment in the first-person shooter series, which involves players embarking on various heist missions, the gang has vanished and abandoned the life of crime following the events of the second game. But now, they're ready to make a comeback. The original crew of Dallas, Chains, Hoxton and Wolf return alongside two new heisters. "Payday 3" is set in New York, and the developer says it features an "enormous representation of the city." New Yorkers, who were already menaced by Ghostface this year, just can't catch a break.

'Assassin's Creed Mirage' (Oct. 5)

After a whopping 13 entries, the "Assassin's Creed" franchise is going back to its roots. This follow-up to "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" is set decades before that 2020 game, taking players to Baghdad in the 9th century. Its protagonist, first introduced in "Valhalla," is Basim Ibn Ishaq, a "cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice," per Ubisoft. The developer has said the game is a love letter to the original installments, and creative director Stéphane Boudon told GamesRadar it offers a "character driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale." It's time to make it 2007 again through science or magic.

'Forza Motorsport' (Oct. 10)

Turn 10 Studios is giving "Forza" a fresh coat of paint. This new entry in the racing simulation franchise follows up 2017's "Forza Motorsport 7" but serves as a reboot, and the trailers promise the series' most stunning graphics yet. Players can choose from over 500 real cars and race on 20 "world-famous environments," including five "never-before-seen tracks in a Motorsport game," according to the developers, who have boldly proclaimed this is the "most technically sophisticated racing game ever."

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' (Oct. 20)

With great Spider-Man movies come great Spider-Man games, and Insomniac's 2018 one may be the best ever. The developer returns with this PS5-exclusive sequel, which features the iconic villains Kraven the Hunter, Venom, and the Lizard. "The incredible power of the symbiote forces Peter and Miles to face the ultimate test of strength, both inside and outside the mask, as they balance their lives, friendships and their duty to protect those in need," Insomniac says. Players can swap between Peter Parker and Miles Morales and explore an expanded map of New York, which now includes Brooklyn and Queens — and thanks to your superpowers, traveling between the two won't be as arduous as in real life.

'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' (Oct. 20)

Mario fans are eating well in 2023. After the success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the game franchise's first new 2D side-scroller in years is here, and its gameplay looks comparable to the "New Super Mario Bros." series. But there are some key additions like Wonder Flowers, items that Nintendo says "trigger spectacular moments you have to see to believe" — including a pipe that starts to come alive. There are also new collectibles called Wonder Seeds and a power-up will also allow players to transform into Elephant Mario, who uses his trunk to take out enemies. Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi and Toad join the fun, and co-op is available for up to four players. Let's-a-go!

'Alan Wake II' (Oct. 27)

Just in time for Halloween comes a long-awaited sequel to an early 2010s favorite. In this follow-up to 2010's "Alan Wake," the title character has been missing for years after a horror story he was writing came to life. The sequel follows both Wake and a new protagonist, FBI agent Saga Anderson, who investigates a string of murders linked to a story Wake is writing in an attempt to escape from the Dark Place, where has been trapped for 13 years. Although it's a sequel, the developer says "Alan Wake II" is "set up as a stand-alone experience," so you can understand it without playing the original.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3' (Nov. 10)

If it's the fall, it must be "Call of Duty." The annual first-person shooter franchise's latest installment is the third in its "Modern Warfare" reboot series, and its campaign is set immediately after the events of last year's "Modern Warfare II." But the game should appeal especially to fans of the original "Modern Warfare 2," as its multiplayer features all 16 launch maps from that 2009 game. There will also be more than 12 new 6v6 maps and the "largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever," Activision says — appropriate for a video game franchise that may never die.