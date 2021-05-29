Speed Reads
Christian Pulisic becomes first U.S. soccer player to win Champions League title as Chelsea defeats Manchester City
Christian Pulisic made U.S. men's soccer history again on Saturday when he became the first American player ever to appear in, and susbequently win, a Champions League final.
The 22-year-old Pulisic, an attacking midfielder, came on in the second half for Chelsea, who defeated fellow Premier League team, Manchester City, 1-0, behind a first half goal from Kai Havertz off an assist by Mason Mount.
Pulisic, who scored in a semifinal match last month, nearly found the back of the net again after he subbed in, but he didn't seem too shaken up about the near-miss once time was called.
The moment Christian Pulisic became the first male American to play in and win a European Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XD7ahuTkiP— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021