Barbora Krejcikova becomes 3rd unseeded women's player to win French Open in 5 years

Underdogs continue to reign supreme on the women's side of the French Open.

For the third time in five years, an unseeded player has taken the crown at Roland Garros. The Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova defeated the No. 31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who hails from Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, following in the footsteps of Poland's Iga Swiatek last year and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in 2017, both of whom were also unseeded.

It was the first appearance for both Krejcikova and Pavlyuchenkova in a Grand Slam final and, therefore, the former's first win on that stage.

After the match, Krejcikova paid tribute to her mentor and coach, the late Jana Novotna, a tennis star in her own right who won Wimbledon in 1998.