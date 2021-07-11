Djokovic takes Wimbledon, earns share of Grand Slam record

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Novak Djokovic is a champion once again, defeating Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday's Wimbledon final. While taking home a major tournament trophy is nothing new for the 34-year-old Serbian, his latest feat is historically significant since it means he's now tied with his contemporaries Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles of all time.

Djokovic heaped praise on his friendly rivals during Sunday's trophy presentation, saying Federer and Nadal "are the reason I am where I am today."

Another classic champion's interview from @DjokerNole 🎤 (Well, he has had a lot of practice...)#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cvYU0NCGd9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

The U.S. Open in September now not only provides Djokovic a chance to become the all-time Grand Slams record holder, but it's also the final step toward completing a calendar Grand Slam following his victories at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.