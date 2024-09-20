Middle East crisis: is there really a 'diplomatic path forward'?

Recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah might have dented US influence in the conflict

(From L) Britain&#039;s Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Italy&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, France&#039;s outgoing Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Stephane Sejourne, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Germany&#039;s General Director of Political Affairs
Senior diplomats from the US, Britain, Germany, France and Italy met in Paris yesterday
(Image credit: Alain Jocard / Pool / AFP)
By
published

The White House has insisted that a diplomatic solution between Israel and Hezbollah was "achievable" and "urgent", even as Israel launched major strikes on Lebanon.

After senior diplomats from the US, Britain, Germany, France and Italy met in Paris yesterday, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, urged against "escalatory actions by any party" and Britain called for a ceasefire between the two foes.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

