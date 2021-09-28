Pfizer CEO: 99 percent chance Delta-specific vaccine won't be necessary

Right now it doesn't seem like a Delta variant-specific COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary because the original shot is holding up well, the Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Tuesday during an interview with The Atlantic. However, he added that the company will continue to tweak its vaccine to stay ahead of the curve in case things change. "We are in the middle of the process of producing a specific for Delta variant vaccine," he said. "It is 99.9 percent [probable] that we will not need it."

.@Pfizer CEO @AlbertBourla tells @craigmelvin the company will continue to develop variant-specific vaccines as it did for Delta even if they are not ultimately used. “We will always try to be ahead of the virus.” #TAF21 ⁰https://t.co/rEeWZWqPTI pic.twitter.com/EzXQOhCDdB — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 28, 2021

Bourla's confidence in the current vaccine seems to line up with other experts, who don't expect to be seeing a vaccine tailored to Delta anytime soon, even for potential first doses for people who remain unvaccinated. Vox's Sigal Samuel explored the question in a piece published Monday, revealing that infectious disease specialists and virologists don't believe the updated vaccines will be needed and could even lead to manufacturing mixups if they're mass-produced. Plus, the regulatory process would simply take up time "that right now we don't have," Angela Rasmusses, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said.

“We don’t need delta-specific vaccines,” @angie_rasmussen told me. Her advice for high-risk people who are eligible for boosters now? “They should get the third shot now rather than wait” for a potential delta-specific vaccine.https://t.co/rZ7KyDtKjj — Sigal Samuel (@SigalSamuel) September 28, 2021

Still, there's agreement that tinkering with the mRNA technology, which can be updated and produced more quickly, will come in handy, especially in the long run because it allows researchers to indetify pontential hiccups in the process. At the end of the day, it's best to be prepared. Read more at Vox.