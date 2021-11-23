Michael Cohen thinks Trump's 'incredibly fragile ego' will keep him from running in 2024

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney and infamous fixer, doesn't buy into the idea Trump will run for president again in 2024.

When asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota whether or not he believes Trump will take another crack at Pennsylvania Avenue, Cohen, who was just released from house arrest, told Camerota "Donald will not run" because "first of all, he has an incredibly fragile ego."

"His fragile ego cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser," he added.

And when asked if Trump would just handle any resulting defeat like he's handled that of 2020, Cohen pointed to Trump's successful political fundraising campaign.

"This is nothing more than the world's greatest grift," Cohen said. "He's bringing in money greater than when he had the Trump Organization with all of its assets. So why would he give this up?

