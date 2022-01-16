Trump mocks and criticizes Biden at rally in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump repeated his baseless claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and castigated President Biden for his handling of inflation, supply chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the southern border at a rally in Florence, Arizona, Saturday, Newsweek reported.

Trump also did an impression of his successor, pounding the podium with his fist in an accurate approximation of Biden's gestures and saying "I'm gonna get rid of COVID. I'm gonna get ri-i-id of COVID!" in a much less accurate approximation of Biden's voice.

"I'm going to get rid of COVID." Former President Donald Trump makes fun of President Joe Biden at the #SaveAmerica rally in Florence, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/HFZYwXLUkU — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 16, 2022

"We've had more problems, we've had more destruction than five presidents put together in the last year," Trump said, according to Fox News.

The former president did not, however, reveal whether he plans to run for a second term in 2024. Trump is expected to announce his decision after the 2022 midterms. President Biden said last month in an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir that if Trump runs again, it "would increase the prospect" of Biden seeking re-election.

According to Trump's website, the next rally in his "Save America" tour will be held Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas.