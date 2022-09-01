More detailed list of seized Mar-a-Lago items to be made public

A federal judge said Thursday she would make public a more detailed list of the items seized during the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida mansion, multiple outlets have reported.

The announcement from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came during a hearing regarding whether to appoint a so-called "special master" — or a third party — to review the materials recovered by the Feds, The Hill summarizes. Cannon declined to give a timeline as to when she might issue her decision on the matter.

Though the Justice Department had last month shared a generalized inventory list of the classified information removed from Mar-a-Lago, Cannon on Thursday asked both Trump's team and the DOJ if they would object to unsealing an even more detailed account, The Wall Street Journal reports. Neither partied took issue — in fact, the former president's lawyers had actually previously asked for additional information as to what was seized and where, the Journal and NBC News add.

It's unclear when the new, more detailed list will be released.