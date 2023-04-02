Trump set to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago following arraignment

After his scheduled arraignment Tuesday in Manhattan, former President Donald Trump will return to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to deliver remarks during an event with supporters, his campaign said Sunday.

The exact charges against Trump aren't yet known, as the indictment is still sealed, but are connected to an investigation into a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is expected to fly to New York City on Monday and spend the night at his home in Trump Tower, then surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday morning before being arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building.

When he is booked, Trump will be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken, an experience his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said during an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union will "hopefully ... be as painless and classy as possible for a situation like this."

Many of Trump's lawyers and aides were caught off guard last week by the indictment, The Associated Press reports, and some don't think Trump should speak with reporters after the arraignment. Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty and served prison time for campaign finance violations in connection with the hush-money payment to Daniels, told CBS News on Sunday he expects "complete and total mayhem" during the arraignment. "This is his worse fear: being mugshotted, fingerprinted, being referred to as a felon," Cohen said of Trump, adding, "he's petrified."