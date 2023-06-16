How Walt Nauta went from Diet Coke caddie to political insider

The world is focused on the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, but he's not the only person who wound up in court. Trump's valet and "body man," Walt Nauta, was charged alongside his boss as a co-conspirator.

Nauta, who joined the U.S. Navy and rose through the ranks to become Trump's butler in the White House, faces six federal charges, according to the indictment. This includes conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and more. It's alleged that Nauta "played a crucial role in the alleged scheme with Trump," The Associated Press reported, and is accused of personally packing some of the boxes that the former president took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

Nauta is the latest in a line of Trump allies to face criminal charges. However, most of these people were close legal advisers of the former president, such as his former lawyer Michael Cohen. As Trump's valet, Nauta, at least on paper, likely had the least consequential job among those in the former president's inner circle. So how did the man who brought Trump his Diet Cokes end up sitting in a federal courtroom with him?

Rise to the White House

Waltine 'Walt' Nauta is a native of Guam, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2001. He reached the rank of "senior chief culinary specialist" and transferred to the White House, where he served as part of the Presidential Food Service, according to a service record seen by CBS News. This is a group of sailors who run the White House Navy Mess and "provide for food service needs on the White House campus, at Camp David and when the president travels," NBC News reported.