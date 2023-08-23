Will Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson's debate night counterprogramming plan pay off?

There will be a conspicuously Trump-shaped hole onstage at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum when the bulk of the Republican primary field gathers for the first debate of the 2024 presidential race, moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. With a commanding double-digit lead over every other GOP candidate, former President Donald Trump announced this week on his Truth Social platform that he would not participate in this, or any of the other upcoming debates, since the public already "knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had." Nevertheless, even in absence, Trump is guaranteed to be a major topic of the evening thanks to his unavoidably massive hold on the Republican electorate. For those interested in hearing from Trump himself, the former president has teamed up with onetime Fox News superstar Tucker Carlson for a one-on-one interview scheduled to stream directly opposite the debates on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While no stranger to the art of effective counterprogramming, Trump's debate-night gambit is a uniquely fraught proposition from the former president, fueled not only by political machinations but a nexus of personal and professional considerations from multiple stakeholders. With a Truth Social promise that "SPARKS WILL FLY," Trump is betting big that his brand of political bombast and entertainment will be enough of a draw to keep the spotlight on him, despite the combined efforts of Fox News and the Republican National Committee. But will it work?

What the commentators said

For Trump, the Carlson interview is an opportunity to "steal the spotlight away from lower-polling rivals" while at the same time serving as a "not-so-subtle jab at Fox" with whom his relationship has soured of late, The Washington Post reported. For his part, Carlson is approaching the interview as "a possible boost to efforts to rebuild his audience on X and beyond" after his acrimonious split from the network this past spring. Agreeing that Trump's counterprogramming is a "public humiliation" for Fox, despite the network having "relentlessly propagandized" for the former president over the past few years, Fox's reaction to this latest snub "could not be more different from how it handled a similar situation in 2016," MSNBC columnist Matt Gertz said. Unlike Fox's umbrage when Trump skipped a primary debate during his first campaign, this time the network's "muted reaction" to Trump's counterprogramming plan suggests company decision-makers "realize that they have to grit their teeth and take it."