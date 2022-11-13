Labor: Job growth complicates inflation fight

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

In this bizarro economy, good news can also mean bad news, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, leading Democrats to brag last week about "record-breaking job growth." Yet the strong demand for workers "is likely still troubling central bank officials," who have pointed to labor shortages as a contributor to inflation, since desperate employers typically raise wages to attract or retain workers. So the Fed wants "signs that the labor market is solid but cooling a little." It didn't get that perfect Goldilocks number. Though the unemployment rate ticked up slightly, to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in September, these are still "not the kinds of numbers you would expect to see if the economy were actually in recession." That suggests the Fed will keep raising interest rates to make borrowing more costly, which should force businesses to tighten their belts.

The Fed is caught between two objectives, said Matthew Boesler in Bloomberg Businessweek. In addition to its more traditional mandate to maintain price stability, it is "rare among central banks for having an employment mandate." In 1978, Congress established a 4 percent target for the U.S. jobless rate "and directed the White House to work in concert with the Fed to achieve it." But during bouts of inflation like today, the balancing act of keeping inflation low and employment high is trickier. In 1981, then – Fed chair Paul Volcker said he doubted the central bank could shoot for 4 percent unemployment while battling inflation; unemployment rose to nearly 11 percent by 1982. Today's Fed chair, Jerome Powell, "has a strikingly similar message."