Is Tesla in trouble?

Tesla has more trouble on its hands, and this time it has nothing to do with Elon Musk's involvement with Twitter. Federal safety regulators announced last week they have launched multiple investigations of the company, The Associated Press reports. One involves reports of "steering wheels coming off some SUVs," while another will examine a fatal California crash that may have involved the company's automated driving system.

The investigations come just a few weeks after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration forced Tesla to recall more than 350,000 vehicles to update their "Full Self-Driving" software, Reuters reports, over concerns the programming "did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes." The recall was a "fresh setback" for Musk's promises that Teslas will attain self-driving capabilities in the near future.

These issues — and more — add to a growing sense that Tesla is losing its way. The company "has blown past skeptics and doubters for years," NPR reports, but now contends with "increasingly steep competition from rivals investing billions of dollars on an electric future." In November, Musk even floated stepping back from day-to-day operations at both Tesla and Twitter. This should be Tesla's moment, as the electric vehicle revolution finally takes hold. Instead, the company is facing doubts about its future.

What's wrong with Tesla?

Wired's Jeff Link writes that the car company's problems go "way beyond Elon Musk." Yes, Musk's social media ventures have gobbled up his attention — and some of his Tesla stock, which he used to finance his purchase of Twitter — but there are structural problems as well. "Tesla stock was already falling in April 2022," when Musk launched his Twitter bid, because of "limited designs and high prices make it vulnerable to competition from legacy automakers." Where Tesla once dominated the electric vehicle industry, competitors like Ford are now rushing to offer "shockingly good" products like the F-150 "Lightning" electric truck. Meanwhile, Link notes, Tesla's products are starting to look a bit long in the tooth: "Tesla's Model S is now more than 10 years old"