Greece's deadly 'goat plague' threatens its trademark feta cheese

About 9,000 animals have already been culled amid outbreak of 'highly contagious' PPR virus

Goats on 29 October 2023 in Lake Kerkini, Greece
Greece boasts the largest goat population in the EU and feta cheese is a 'major economic driver'
(Image credit: Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

Feta cheese – Greece's "white gold" – is under threat after a deadly "goat plague" resurfaced in Europe. 

The "highly contagious" peste des petits ruminants (PPR) virus was detected for the first time in Greece on 11 July, in the central Thessaly region, but spread quickly across the country and into neighbouring Romania, said Euronews. More than 300,000 animals have since been tested and about 9,000 euthanised.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

