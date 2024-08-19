The world's largest tropical wetland is on fire, and under threat from waterway

Proposed shipping route through Pantanal in Brazil could dry out biome and worsen devastating wildfires

Photo collage of parrots, a jaguar, an anaconda, a marsh deer and various plants of the Panantal region on a background of an illustration of fire.
The vast Pantanal is home to thousands of animal and plant species, including jaguars, caimans and hyacinth macaws
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The world's largest tropical wetland is under threat, with scientists warning that devastating wildfires and a proposed commercial waterway could spell the "end of an entire biome". 

The Pantanal, which sprawls across Brazil into Bolivia and Paraguay, is bigger than England at more than 42 million acres. It's one of the world's most biologically rich environments and "a real paradise on Earth", according to ecologist Karl M Wantzen of the University of Tours, and the Unesco chair for river culture. 

Harriet Marsden

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

