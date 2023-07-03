Why are animals washing ashore across the country?

From sea lions and dolphins in California to fish in Texas and whales on the East Coast, marine animals are ending up ashore injured or dead. While the reasons for each circumstance vary, experts posit that they all trace back to climate change.

Why are animals washing ashore?

The oceans are facing several stressors, including El Niño and uncharacteristic warming. The problem with warmer oceans is that it contributes to many other oceanic changes impacting the habitats and food sources for marine animals.

In the case of dolphins and sea lions in California, the largest contributing factor is a toxic algal bloom in the Pacific Ocean. While the waters in the area are not as warm as in some other areas, "that does not necessarily mean there is no climate connection," and "there remains some possibility that climate change may favor more toxic algae," Michael Milstein, a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, told CNN. The algae produce a neurotoxin called domoic acid that harms animals, including humans.

In Texas, the waters are facing a "perfect storm" of unfavorable conditions, Bryan Frazier, the director of the Brazoria County Parks Department, told The New York Times. Tens of thousands of fish were victim to warming oceans, leading to less oxygen in the water. In addition, the seas were calmer and the skies were cloudy, preventing waves from forming and organisms from performing photosynthesis. Both things oxygenate the water, and with the warm water already having less oxygen, it became a deadly situation. "As we see increased water temperatures, certainly this could lead to more of these events occurring," said Katie St. Clair, the sea life facility manager at Texas A&M University at Galveston, to the Times, "especially in our shallow near-shore or inshore environments."