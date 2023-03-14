America's shortage of asthma medication, explained

An ongoing shortage of albuterol, an asthma medication primarily used by hospitals, may be exacerbated by the recent closure of one of the country's two domestic producers of the medicine. Here's what you need to know:

What is albuterol?

Albuterol is a medication that helps open constricted airways caused by the inflammation associated with asthma. "It works by activating the beta receptors in the lungs, which helps the airways open and relax so asthma sufferers can breathe more easily," ABC News explains. Albuterol can be administered "through an inhaler or as an aerosolized solution through a nebulizer machine." The latter type is currently facing a national shortage in the United States.

The aerosolized solution is sometimes used at home for "infants and young children who have difficulty using an inhaler," ABC adds, but it is mainly used "in hospital settings to treat a range of breathing problems associated with wheezing that includes asthma and some respiratory infections.."

What led to the asthma medication shortage?

"Although it's not clear what prompted the initial constrained supply," ABC says the Food and Drug Administration has been tracking the shortage nationally. The agency added the medicine to its shortage list last fall. Last year's shortages "were exacerbated by outbreaks of the coronavirus and RSV," The Washington Post explains.

In February, generic drug manufacturer Akorn Pharmaceuticals filed for bankruptcy. Then it shut down three of its facilities in March, including its Illinois facility, one of the only producers of liquid albuterol. "The shutdown of that plant leaves just one remaining domestic supplier of liquid albuterol,'" the Post adds, "although another pharmacy supplier is racing to build a second supply."

In a statement posted on Twitter, the FDA said that it's "working to address a shortage of a particular form of albuterol — a medication that is used to treat breathing conditions. It is important to note that this shortage does not impact albuterol inhalers for personal use."