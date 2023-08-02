Why is Congress talking about aliens again?

A former military officer testified to House representatives at the end of July that the military was withholding information regarding UFOs from Congress. The claims garnered bipartisan interest, sparking new conversations about what the officials know about possible alien sightings. However, this is not the first time the government has been interested in the topic of extraterrestrial life.

Why is the government interested in UFOs right now?

The House Oversight subcommittee had a highly anticipated meeting with retired military officer turned whistleblower, David Grusch, along with two other military veterans, to discuss UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). He alleged that the military hid evidence of non-human extraterrestrial life, claiming that non-human "biologics" were discovered at crash sites, per NPR. "My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country — many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony."

Grusch also claimed that the U.S. had likely been aware of "non-human" activity since the 1930s and had run a "multi-decade" program reverse-engineering crashed UFOs, which was promptly denied by the Pentagon, per The Associated Press. Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said in a statement that they hadn't discovered "any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently." Grusch added that he faced retaliation for speaking out against the government, but did not elaborate on specifics.

"We're going to uncover the cover-up, said Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, per CBS News. "I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this."

What have they said in the past?

There has been a marked increase in UFO sightings in the last couple of years, with over 350 new reports of UAPs since March of 2021, CNN wrote. More recently, there has also been an uptick in interest since the discovery of the Chinese surveillance balloon. While many UAPs have been debunked, "some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities and require further analysis," according to the 2022 annual UAP report.