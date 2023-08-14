How Antarctica has become the enduring climate change bellwether

The effects of climate change are undeniable, with sweltering heat waves across the United States and massive flooding destroying entire homes. However, this is not unique to the U.S., as climate change has been altering the landscapes of every continent, including the most remote one, Antarctica.

While the desolation of Antarctica's polar desert leads to it often being overlooked, the world's southernmost continent "has been one of the most rapidly warming parts of the planet" over the last 50 years, Discovering Antarctica reported. Not only is it heating up, but Antarctica's circumpolar current is "warming more rapidly than the global ocean as a whole."

Antarctica's climate change issues were recently highlighted by a new study from the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science. The study, co-authored by experts from the University of Exeter, the British Antarctic Survey, the University of Johannesburg and others, concluded that it's "virtually certain that future Antarctic extreme events will be more pronounced than those observed to date" unless steps are taken to abate climate change.

Melting sea ice

One of the biggest issues in Antarctica is undoubtedly the rapid melting of its ice. It was recently reported that sheets of Antarctic ice are melting three times as fast as they did 30 years ago. Sea ice levels hit a record-low in 2017, and "the four lowest annual minimum sea ice extents of the satellite era have occurred since, with both 2022 and 2023 setting new records," the study said.

Antarctic sea ice loss "varies regionally," the study reported, and its effects have been particularly seen in the Ross and Amundsen-Bellingshausen Seas, which "had near-record low extents with little ice remaining" by February 2023. The loss of sea ice can lead to "further absorption of solar heat due to a reduction in surface reflectivity, [and] so too may persistent Antarctic sea ice reductions lead to enhanced warming."

Threats to biodiversity

Many of the animal ecosystems in Antarctica may be affected by climate change, as extreme weather events take a toll on "terrestrial (including freshwater) ecosystems and biodiversity," the study said. This can be especially harmful because land-based marine mammals, such as penguins and seals, "provide an important transfer of nutrients onto land, which can be a major driver of terrestrial biodiversity," the study added. When these animals are threatened, it will have "direct impacts on terrestrial biota which rely on the nutrient supply."