With inflation on the mend, what will the Fed do next?

At long last, could this be the beginning of the end for rising prices? Inflation climbed just 3% in June from a year earlier and is now at its lowest point since March 2021, driven by cooling used car prices, airline fares and gas costs, the U.S. Labor Department announced in data released Wednesday. The core consumer price index, meanwhile, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 4.8% on an annual basis, below economists' expectations (though still "relatively high" compared to a year ago), and 0.2% on a monthly basis. "After a punishing stretch of high inflation that eroded consumer's purchasing power, the fever is breaking," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, per The Wall Street Journal.

To be clear, Wednesday's numbers are still hotter than the Federal Reserve's 2% target, and will likely prompt renewed action from the central bank at its July 25-26 meeting. Still, the data nonetheless "offered some of the most hopeful news" since the regulators "began trying to tame rapid price increases 16 months ago," said The New York Times. With that in mind, will (and should) Chair Jerome Powell and co. proceed with another hike, as expected? Or does such good news solicit yet another reprieve?

Hold the phone

We couldn't have asked for a better inflation report, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "Inflation is definitively throttling back, and while today's report overstates the case, there is a strong case that inflation is headed in the right direction," he tweeted. The central bank should consequently "rethink the need" for further hikes. The fact that monetary policy "works on its own lag" should also give the Fed pause ahead of its next meeting," CNN summarized, per finance and economics professor Sung Won Sohn. "They've done enough," Sohn told the outlet. "They're making good progress, so let's wait and see. We don't need any more hikes now." Indeed, the June data "is very good news on the inflation front" and supports the idea that the Fed "could forgo raising interest rates later this month without endangering its progress in lowering inflation," tweeted Chad Stone, chief economist at Centeron Budget.