A guide to the 2022 child tax credit

Tax season is upon us, and tax credits are a good way to lower your bill. Parents and guardians should take note this year, as Kiplinger reports that "[o]ne of the most significant changes for 2022 was to the child tax credit."

Unfortunately, the shifts weren't in the right direction for the tens of millions of parents who claim the tax credit annually: The enhanced child tax credit of 2021 is "bigger and better" no more, Kiplinger says. Instead, things are reverting back to the way they were for the 2020 tax year.

Here's a rundown of the changes to know about for filing your taxes this year, as well as a refresher on what the child tax credit is and who's eligible.

What is the child tax credit?

The child tax credit is a tax break for parents and guardians of qualifying children (more on eligibility later). As Tax Foundation explains it, the credit "allows low- and moderate-income families to reduce their tax liability dollar-for-dollar by up to $2,000 for each qualifying child." For those whose income exceeds certain limits, the credit phases out incrementally.

While it might sound similar, the child tax credit is not the same as the child and dependent care credit. Nerdwallet breaks down the difference between these two similar-sounding credits: "The child tax credit is a tax incentive for people with children, while the [child and dependent care credit] is another tax credit for working parents or caretakers designed to help offset expenses such as day camp or afterschool care. Both credits have different rules and qualifications."

What's changing for the child tax credit?

The temporary expansion of the child tax credit for last year ended up being just that — temporary. Here are some of the biggest changes to note: