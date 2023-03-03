Florida's controversial blogging bill, explained

A Republican state senator in Florida has proposed a bill that would require paid bloggers who write about state legislators, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), or his Cabinet to register with a state agency. Here's what you need to know about S.B. 1316, Florida's "Information Dissemination" bill.

What is in the proposed bill?

Introduced by state Sen. Jason Brodeur (R), the bill would require blog writers who are paid for online posts about an elected state official to register with the Florida Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics, "though the requirement would not extend to the websites of newspapers or similar sites," per The Hill. Such writers would also be required to disclose who is paying them for the posts and how much. If they fail to register, they could be fined $25 a day, with the penalty capped at $2,500 per post, NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa reported.

"If a blogger posts to a blog about an elected state officer and receives, or will receive, compensation for that post, the blogger must register" with the appropriate office within five days of the post, per the proposed legislation. The bill defines "elected state officer" as "the governor, the lieutenant governor, a Cabinet officer, or any member of the Legislature."

Blogs are defined as "a website or webpage that hosts any blogger and is frequently updated with opinion, commentary, or business content," though the bill clarifies that the "term does not include the website of a newspaper or other similar publication."

"Paid bloggers are lobbyists who write instead of talk. They both are professional electioneers," Brodeur said, per Florida Politics. "If lobbyists have to register and report, why shouldn't paid bloggers?"

What are critics saying about the proposed bill?

While the governor has not confirmed whether he supports the bill, the "suggestion that more restrictions be placed on people writing about DeSantis stands in direct contrast to the governor's messaging that Florida should have as much freedom as possible," writes Insider.