Comedian Jerrod Carmichael named host of revived Golden Globes

After a year off the air, the Golden Globes will officially mount a comeback next month — with comedian Jerrod Carmichael's help.

The 35-year-old comic has been tapped as host of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed Thursday.

Carmichael starred on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, and he released his latest stand-up special, Rothaniel, earlier this year. In that acclaimed special, he came out as gay. Carmichael later made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in April, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He also won an Emmy for Rothaniel.

This will be the first Golden Globes ceremony broadcast on NBC in two years, as the network canceled the 2022 telecast following a diversity scandal. In 2021, it was revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had zero Black members, and the organization also faced allegations of ethical lapses. The HFPA has since expanded its voting body, including by adding Black members.

So in September, NBC confirmed it will bring back the Golden Globes, a ceremony that has long allowed potential Oscar contenders to gain a crucial boost in visibility. Notably, though, NBC only made a one-year agreement with the HFPA, leaving the telecast's future beyond 2023 up in the air. A Golden Globes ceremony technically did take place in 2022, but it was a private event featuring no stars, and there was no way to watch it.

This year's Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Dec. 12, and the telecast is set for Jan. 10.