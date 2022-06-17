Death toll rises to 3 in church shooting near Birmingham, Alabama

The death toll following a shooting inside a church near Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday night rose from two to three on Friday, after an 84-year-old victim being treated at a hospital died from her injuries, authorites said.

On Thursday evening, a 71-year-old man allegedly opened fire during a "Boomers Potluck" event at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, killing three. The suspect is said to have been an "occasional attendee of the church."

Another attendee was eventually able to subdue the suspect and hold him down until authorities arrived, said police Captain Shane Ware. That person "was extremely critical in saving lives," and is a "hero," Ware added.

Victims Walter Rainey, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75 were pronounced dead at the scene and at a nearby hospital, respectively, while the third victim died Friday.

The alleged gunman has been taken into custody and murder charges against him are pending. The motive for the shooting is also under investigation. There is no threat to the community, Ware said.

The incident is just the latest in an onslaught of gun violence in America, following a deadly massacre inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a racially-motivated shooting inside a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. In response, the Senate is working to finalize a bipartisan gun control package.