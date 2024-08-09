Deadly 'brain-eating' amoebas could be spreading thanks to climate change

Naegleria fowleri causes rare and lethal infection, but recent uptick in cases suggests it is thriving in warming waters

Photo collage of a brain, water surface shimmering in the sun, a close-up of a petri dish, and a vintage-style cartoon of a man with two children running towards the water, all in swimwear.
The microscopic Naegleria fowleri enters the body via water up the nose, and causes massive destruction of brain tissue
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

"Brain-eating" amoebas kill nearly almost all of their victims, and a recent uptick in cases has heightened fears that they could be flourishing in an ever-warmer world. 

The infection caused by the microscopic Naegleria fowleri is "back in the spotlight", said Gavi.org. Three children have died in Kerala, India and a man in Israel since May; "unconnected infections" have been reported in Pakistan and the US this year. 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

