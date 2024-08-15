WHO declares mpox a global health emergency

An outbreak of the viral disease formerly known as monkeypox continues to spread in Africa

Sign on mpox at Cancun airport in Mexico
The good news is there's a vaccine for the viral disease. The bad news is there isn't enough vaccine to stop the spread in Africa.
(Image credit: Geography Photos / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an mpox outbreak in Africa a "public health emergency of international concern." The highly infectious strain of mpox, formerly called monkeypox, has jumped from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to a dozen other African countries.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Pandemic Vaccines Health And Wellness Health News World Health Organization Africa
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸