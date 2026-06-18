Unproven, experimental stem cell treatments for autistic children are on the rise

Desperate parents are putting their faith in untested hands

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of of stem cells, blood cells, and a sketch of a woman holding a child
Clinics are promising lofty results that require expensive repeat visits
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Relaxed scientific protocols and standards within the Department of Health and Human Services have led to an increase in clinics offering experimental stem cell treatments to parents of children with severe autism. Despite being technically unapproved by the Food and Drug Administration, parents are shelling out tens of thousands for treatments that claim to improve language and social skills and reduce problem behaviors.

Operating ‘beyond the bounds of FDA approval’

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 